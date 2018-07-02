  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMMom
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, DIPG, Local TV, Oren Becher, Pediatric Cancer, The Cure Starts Now

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– Some 1,500 of the world’s top scientists and medical professionals are in Denver this week for the International Symposium on Pediatric Neuro-Oncology (ISPNO). They are involved in the research, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of children with brain tumors.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 117 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“They’re brilliant minds and they are our only hope,” said Carrina Waneka.

Carrina’s daughter, Piper, has an aggressive tumor of the brain stem called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). It is rare and it is fatal. It is the last incurable pediatric cancer.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 449 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: CBS)

Four-year-old Piper was a typical toddler until a year ago when she began slurring her speech and losing her balance.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 792 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: Waneka Family)

“It just went from no concern within a few days to the worst thing you can hear as a parent,” said Carrina, wiping away tears.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 1115 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

Carrina Waneka (credit: CBS)

A biopsy confirmed DIPG. Carrina says Piper has had more than 30 radiation treatments.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 1159 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: Waneka Family)

“That’s the end of the road with what we know today,” said Carrina.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 1279 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: Waneka Family)

But Piper has lived longer than the average DIPG patient. The median survival time is nine months from diagnosis. Piper has had a full year.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 1431 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: Waneka Family)

Her parents have given her everything her heart desires. They’ve also given 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale of special bracelets to “The Cure Starts Now,” a foundation started by the parents of Elena Desserich who died from DIPG. On Monday, that foundation awarded a $50,000 dollar grant for research.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 2230 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: Waneka Family)

“Within a decade we’ll have an approved drug for DIPG,” said ISPNO attendee Dr. Oren Becher, associate professor at Northwestern University.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 2629 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: CBS)

That won’t help Piper, but her parents, Carrina and Nelson, take comfort in knowing they’re doing what they can to save hundreds of other children.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 764 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: CBS)

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

About 300 children are diagnosed with DIPG in the U.S. every year. The experts say, the good news is, worldwide there are now about a hundred researchers looking for a cure.

pediatric brain tumor 5pkg frame 2782 Researchers Gather In Denver To Fight Last Incurable Pediatric Cancer

(credit: CBS)

LINK: The Cure Starts Now

GoFundMe for Piper

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s