ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the risk of setting off fireworks.

The office posted a picture after deputies cited someone for allegedly lighting fireworks — which are banned in most communities across Colorado.

In Arapahoe County, violators could be fined up to $750 or spend up to six months in jail.

