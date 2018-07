ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aspen announced it is swapping fireworks for drones in its Fourth of July celebration.

The Great Lakes Drone Company is organizing the show.

Fifty drones will light up the sky in downtown Aspen at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The show will last about 15 minutes.

