By Raetta Holdman

BUCKLEY AFB, Colo. (CBS4) – Once again, the 101st Army Concert Band will take the stage on Independence Eve to fire up the crowd with patriotic music and accompany the fireworks.

The band is now a part of the tradition the audience in Civic Center Park has come to love. And the band loves the concert just as much.

“It’s my favorite show we do all year,” said SSGT Sean Hedding. “It’s the biggest audience we have all year and nothing is better than playing music with fireworks.”

“Anytime when there’s a direct engagement between the audience and the musicians performing on stage it just creates a positivity loop. We’re better because of the audience.”

For the band, performing the patriotic concert is an important event every year.

“It is just a wonderful celebration for our whole country,” said Chief Warrant Officer Russ Massey, “and military bands do that really well.

Each musician has his or her favorite moment.

“For me personally, it’s one of my favorite activities when we’re playing the service medleys,” explained Massey, “to give those people in our community who have served or are serving in the military the opportunity to be recognized by their community.”

“Nothing’s better than a military band playing ‘The 1812 Overture’ with fireworks,” Hedding said. “That’s a bucket list tunefor any musician. With fireworks and military for the 4th of July, it doesn’t get any better.”

