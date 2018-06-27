By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – June’s Full Moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon, will put on a celestial show with Saturn Wednesday night.

The ringed planet will look like a bright star next to the moon, which is full at 10:53 p.m. in Denver.

Saturn is currently at opposition, meaning it and the sun are at opposite sides of Earth.

Astronomers say this will be the best time of the year to see the planet high in the night sky.

Later this week the moon will appear close to the planet Mars.

Mars will be the brightest and closest to Earth since 2003, according to Earth & Sky.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

\