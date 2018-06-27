CAMPAIGN 2018Colorado Primary Election Results
Filed Under:Denver, June Heat Wave, Triple Digit Heat

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The first triple digit temperature of the season was recorded Wednesday at Denver International Airport.

At 1:50 p.m. the temperature hit 101°F.

32 Denver Hits 101°F Wednesday, Could Go Higher Thursday

It’s the first 100°F temperature of 2018 in Denver and the hottest temperature since July 10, 2016, when the high was 102°F.

Triple digit heat is expected once again on Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

