(credit: Nicole Kish)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Another resident in the Applewood neighborhood of Lakewood spotted a black bear roaming the area on Monday night.

Nicole Kish shared a picture with CBS4 of a bear peeking into her sliding glass window. Her husband says their dogs sounded the alarm by barking.

They say the bear roamed around the yard for 30 minutes and even rolled around in the grass before it left.

applewood bear 10pkg transfer frame 1703 Another Resident Spots Black Bear In Applewood Neighborhood

(credit: Cassandra Martin)

On Sunday night, Cassandra Martin caught a bear walking around her home, and Lakewood police alerted residents about a roaming bear nearly two weeks ago.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife “Be Bear Aware” Section

