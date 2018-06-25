  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Cassandra Martin)

By Jamie Leary

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A black bear seen wandering through the Applewood neighborhood in Lakewood Sunday night is becoming a regular around the area.

applewood bear 10pkg transfer frame 1703 Hope He Finds His Way Back: Black Bear Caught Wandering Neighborhood

(credit: Cassandra Martin)

Cassandra Martin’s home surveillance captured the bear casually strolling through her yard on Youngfield Street at around 10:30 p.m.

applewood bear 10pkg transfer frame 692 Hope He Finds His Way Back: Black Bear Caught Wandering Neighborhood

(credit: CBS)

“It was a little surprising now we know why the dogs were barking all night! So always listen to your dogs!” said Martin.

applewood bear 10pkg transfer frame 512 Hope He Finds His Way Back: Black Bear Caught Wandering Neighborhood

(credit: CBS)

Martin says the community has been following the bear on social media — which has been wandering the area for more than a week. One man commented on the Applewood neighborhood Facebook page and suggested they name it, Applewood.

applewood bear 10pkg transfer frame 812 Hope He Finds His Way Back: Black Bear Caught Wandering Neighborhood

(credit: Cassandra Martin)

Earlier in the month, Lakewood Police tweeted a bear sighting on 8th and Zinnia. It’s not clear if it’s the same bear that wandered through Martin’s yard. She hopes it’s not getting too comfortable.

“I hope it doesn’t get hurt; if he breaks into someone’s home and has to be euthanized. I hope he finds his way back into the mountains,” she said.

applewood bear 10pkg transfer frame 242 Hope He Finds His Way Back: Black Bear Caught Wandering Neighborhood

Cassandra Martin (credit: CBS)

Martin says the bear has broken several bird feeders and knocked over trash cans, but so far hasn’t caused significant damage. She, along with other neighbors have reported the sightings to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife “Be Bear Aware” Section

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

