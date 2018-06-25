By Jamie Leary

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A black bear seen wandering through the Applewood neighborhood in Lakewood Sunday night is becoming a regular around the area.

Cassandra Martin’s home surveillance captured the bear casually strolling through her yard on Youngfield Street at around 10:30 p.m.

“It was a little surprising now we know why the dogs were barking all night! So always listen to your dogs!” said Martin.

Martin says the community has been following the bear on social media — which has been wandering the area for more than a week. One man commented on the Applewood neighborhood Facebook page and suggested they name it, Applewood.

Earlier in the month, Lakewood Police tweeted a bear sighting on 8th and Zinnia. It’s not clear if it’s the same bear that wandered through Martin’s yard. She hopes it’s not getting too comfortable.

Soooo apparently there’s a bear wandering around the area of 8th Ave / Zinnia. State wildlife has been notified so please leave the bear alone. #seriously #notjoking — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 17, 2018

“I hope it doesn’t get hurt; if he breaks into someone’s home and has to be euthanized. I hope he finds his way back into the mountains,” she said.

Martin says the bear has broken several bird feeders and knocked over trash cans, but so far hasn’t caused significant damage. She, along with other neighbors have reported the sightings to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife “Be Bear Aware” Section

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.