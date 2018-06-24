By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – More than $144,000 were raised by local women which will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. The money was raised as a part of the Blondes vs. Brunette’s Football Game on Saturday.

The game, which was held at the University of Denver, gives women the opportunity to come together for a fun game of football, while also raising money for a good cause.

According to Danielle Anderson, Team Brunettes won for the third year in a row, with a final score of 20-16.

However, every participant was considered a winner, after each raised more than $600 in order to participate.

Player Claire Leffler and Coach Jeff Payne, raised the most money as individuals. Both brought in at least $10,000 each.

For more information on how you can donate, or get involved, head to www.blondesvsbrunettesdenver.com.

