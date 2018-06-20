By Michael Abeyta

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Sandwiched between the peaks of the Rockies and the modern metropolis that is Denver, archeologists are working hard unearthing one of the earliest campsites in Colorado.

“It was a place where people lived for a very long time,” said Michele Koons, the Curator or Archeology for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is excavating the Magic Mountain archaeological site, located near Apex Park just outside of Golden. They believe that hunter-gatherers camped in the area 7,000 years ago.

“They would stay here for an extended period of time sometimes, and by the later time period about 1,000 years ago we know that they were building stone structures,” said Koons.

There are a lot of arrowheads and other artifacts at the site that still need to be discovered and they want the public to help them in their endeavor.

DMNS is offering free public tours and excavation opportunities from now until July 5.

“You will go on about a 45-minute tour getting the overview of the history of the archeology of the area then you’ll have about another hour or 45 minutes to learn how to do archeology and you’ll get to get in there and actually do the excavation,” said Koons.

That means just about anyone can come out and get their hands dirty, and witness some of Colorado’s earliest history.

“It could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for the public to do something like this that’s free,” said Koons.

Some days of the tour are listed as sold out, but the museum urges visitors to check the website frequently because they may release more tours at a later date.

