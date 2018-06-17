By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – The remnants of Hurricane Bob and a cold front merged together over Colorado on Father’s Day creating a wet and wild finish to the weekend.

There is a Tornado Watch over parts of northeastern Colorado through 9pm Sunday. A brief tornado touched down in an open field with little damage near Julesburg in the northeastern corner of the state. There was also, reports of power poles blown over and crop damage.

There was also hail up to 1″ in diameter reported near Deer Trail, Elba and Sedgwick. Also, on this Father’s Day many areas from Denver to the east picked up the first significant rain in almost a month. With some areas receiving anywhere from a half inch to near 2 inches of rain.

Monday will not be quite as wet. There will however, be a few late day storms for Denver and the northeast. With chances for rain and cooler temps holding on through mid-week.

