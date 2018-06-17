By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands made their way to the Denver Convention Center this weekend, to partake in the 2018 Denver Comic Convention (Comic Con).

The convention gives adults, and children, the opportunity to dress as their favorite fictional characters, while also meeting some of their favorite stars.

While many go to the convention to shop, or take photos with celebrities, there is a 10,000 square-foot portion of the building set aside for children.

“We make sure that everything is PG rated, or PG-13,” said Illya Kowalchuk, a spokesperson representing the “Pop Culture Classroom.”

Kids were able to build things, get their face painted, experience science, and much more. They were also given the opportunity to read about Colorado history, through comics.

“The proceeds from the con fund my year-round educational outreach, where I teach kids and adults to improve their literacy, art, and critical thinking skills,” Kowalchuk said.

Jonathan and Linda Thornton adopted their son, Logan. The said the children’s section at Comic Con opened his eyes to the world of fantasy.

“Initially, he was kind of not in the con thing. But, now after he has watched some superhero movies, you can tell he is into it as well,” Jonathan Thornton said.

Logan soon gained a love for Marvel movies, especially Black Panther.

“He was trying to act out all the scenes in his seat. It was instant connection there,” Linda Thornton said.

Logan tried out the green screen experiment while in the children’s area, where he wore his Black Panther costume in a short movie clip.

“I had a fun day,” Logan Thornton said.

Comic Con wraps up June 17, at 6 p.m.

