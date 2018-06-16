By Chris Spears

LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Grand Junction recently gave a special award to one of their cooperate weather observers.

Phillip Virden, of Lake City, was honored for 30 years of serving his community by taking daily weather observations.

Lake City is located in Hinsdale County in southwest Colorado.

“People like Phillip are the backbone of our understanding of climate both in Colorado and around the world,” said the Colorado Climate Center in a Facebook post.

