By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A report released this week by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there is a 65% chance that El Niño will develop during the Northern Hemisphere’s upcoming winter.

El Niño is a phenomenon that takes place in the equatorial Pacific Ocean but it can have an impact on weather patterns worldwide.

crested butte 14 El Niño Watch Issued For Upcoming North American Winter

Snowy January 2017 In Crested Butte (credit: CBS)

In the United States El Niño winters can bring the jet stream further south than usual, leaving northern states drier-than-normal and southern states on the wet side.

Colorado is often right on the edge of that storm track and can often see very beneficial snow.

jm El Niño Watch Issued For Upcoming North American Winter

Heavy snow in and around Crested Butte, Colorado. (credit: CBS4)

After the dismal winter season of 2017-18 an El Niño winter would be very welcomed in the central Rockies.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

