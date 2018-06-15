By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A report released this week by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there is a 65% chance that El Niño will develop during the Northern Hemisphere’s upcoming winter.

El Niño is a phenomenon that takes place in the equatorial Pacific Ocean but it can have an impact on weather patterns worldwide.

In the United States El Niño winters can bring the jet stream further south than usual, leaving northern states drier-than-normal and southern states on the wet side.

Colorado is often right on the edge of that storm track and can often see very beneficial snow.

After the dismal winter season of 2017-18 an El Niño winter would be very welcomed in the central Rockies.

