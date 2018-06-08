By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Hopefully your plans over the next few days will include being near the water or spending time in the air conditioning!

A hot weekend is on the way with temperatures climbing well into the 90s on the eastern plains and western slope.

We’ll see 70s and 80s as high as 10,000 feet in the mountains with some low 100s on the southeast plains.

It’s entirely possible that a few places in the Denver area could near 100 degrees by Sunday.

If Denver’s official temperature hits 100 degrees either Saturday or Sunday it would be the earliest 100 degree reading in Denver’s climate history.

The earliest 100 degree temperature currently on record is June 11, 2013.

The last time it was 100 degrees in Denver was on July 19, 2017.

