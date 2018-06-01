By Chris Spears

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A rapidly growing wildfire developed late Friday morning in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County.

The ‘416 Fire’ was burning about 10 miles north of Durango on the west side of Highway 550.

Mandatory evacuations are underway for the Iron Gate Subdivision and pre-evacuations have been ordered for an area on the east side of the highway between County Road 250 and Electra Lake.

Everyone knew there’d be a close fire this year. This is from Baker’s Bridge. Not my place. pic.twitter.com/xuhSRkr82P — Bryce Sandoval™ (@bryce_sandoval) June 1, 2018

According to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol Highway 550 is closed between mile markers 38-48. All northbound traffic is being sent back to Durango.

A visible loop from the Colorado built GOES-16 weather satellite showed a large smoke plume from the fire.

Here's the latest loop of smoke from the #416Fire north of Durango. You can see it right along Highway 550 below the word Purgatory. #COwx #4wx @COFire pic.twitter.com/HjTABspuYz — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) June 1, 2018

An air quality health advisory has been issued for southwest Colorado through Saturday morning, including Durango, Rockwood and Hermosa.

The area where the fire is burning continues to experience exceptional drought.

Crews are fighting the flames from both the ground and the air.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.