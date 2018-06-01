BREAKING NEWSUber Driver Arrested For Investigation Of First Degree Murder After Deadly Shooting On I-25
Filed Under:416 Fire, Colorado Wildfire, Durango Fire, Living With Wildfire, Wildfire

By Chris Spears

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A rapidly growing wildfire developed late Friday morning in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County.

The ‘416 Fire’ was burning about 10 miles north of Durango on the west side of Highway 550.

tweet from krqe pic from graham and liz mcmullen Fast Moving 416 Fire Closes Roads, Prompts Evacuations Near Durango

A pic from KRQE of the 416 Fire near Durango. (credit: Graham and Liz McMullen)

durango fire 1 from herald Fast Moving 416 Fire Closes Roads, Prompts Evacuations Near Durango

The 416 Fire burning north of Durango. (credit: Durango Herald)

Mandatory evacuations are underway for the Iron Gate Subdivision and pre-evacuations have been ordered for an area on the east side of the highway between County Road 250 and Electra Lake.

According to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol Highway 550 is closed between mile markers 38-48. All northbound traffic is being sent back to Durango.

A visible loop from the Colorado built GOES-16 weather satellite showed a large smoke plume from the fire.

An air quality health advisory has been issued for southwest Colorado through Saturday morning, including Durango, Rockwood and Hermosa.

The area where the fire is burning continues to experience exceptional drought.

Crews are fighting the flames from both the ground and the air.

drought monitor Fast Moving 416 Fire Closes Roads, Prompts Evacuations Near Durango

durango fire from la plata county sheriff Fast Moving 416 Fire Closes Roads, Prompts Evacuations Near Durango

The 416 Fire burning north of Durango along Highway 550. (credit: La Plata County Sheriff)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s