By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Boulder says preliminary data from Monday’s Memorial Day tornado outbreak shows a total of 14 tornadoes touched down between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Colorado’s northeast plains.

A tornado caught by storm chaser Verne Carlson 20 miles north of Seibert in Washington County on 5-28-18. (credit: Verne Carlson)

The tornado count includes 7 in Washington County, 3 in Kit Carson County, 2 in Morgan County and 2 in Weld County.

One of the twisters produced property damage in the town of Cope but so far no injuries have been reported.

Damage to property in the town of Cope by a tornado on Monday. (credit: Washington County Emergency Management)

Monday’s storm system largely produced ‘landspout tornadoes’ which are tornadoes produced by non-supercell thunderstorms.

Landspout tornadoes are generally weaker than supercell tornadoes and don’t typically stay on the ground for long periods of time, but they can still produce damage up to EF2 strength.

May and June are two of the most common months for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Colorado.

Twin tornadoes caught by storm chaser Verne Carlson 20 miles north of Seibert in Washington County on 5-28-18. (credit: Verne Carlson)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

