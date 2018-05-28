DENVER (CBS4)– One of the biggest challenges for any candidate in a statewide race is name recognition.

Most of this year’s gubernatorial candidates on the Republican side have not held statewide office. That includes Victor Mitchell.

He loaned his campaign $3 million and is spending much of it on TV ads to get his name out there and tout his conservative credentials.

Shaun Boyd gives one of his ads a Reality Check.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/rankings

http://inrix.com/scorecard-city/?city=Los%20Angeles%3B%20CA&index=1

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/tables/table-2

https://www.tax-brackets.org/

https://cis.org/Map-Sanctuary-Cities-Counties-and-States?gclid=CjwKCAjw8_nXBRAiEiwAXWe2yXul5aPSOHvyRYEjh5FgWbACCQFea-keVNhnxr8k7HONBV034t9sDxoCXxUQAvD_BwE