Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Governor's Race, Local TV, Reality Check, Victor Mitchell

DENVER (CBS4)– One of the biggest challenges for any candidate in a statewide race is name recognition.

Most of this year’s gubernatorial candidates on the Republican side have not held statewide office. That includes Victor Mitchell.

He loaned his campaign $3 million and is spending much of it on TV ads to get his name out there and tout his conservative credentials.

Shaun Boyd gives one of his ads a Reality Check.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

