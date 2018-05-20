DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines says they are aware of a recent situation aboard a flight from Denver to South Carolina in which a passenger allegedly urinated on the passenger’s seat in front of him.

According to Emma Kerbstdat, another passenger on the flight, the man urinated on the seat in front of hers after being kicked out of his previous seat for inappropriate behavior.

Kerbstdat told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas she was sitting in the same row as the man, across the aisle, when he unbuckled his seat belt and urinated on the back of the chair.

Kerbstdat said the male passenger was moved to the row she was in after he allegedly verbally and physically assaulted two other women near his previous seat. Kerbstdat said the man allegedly touched one sleeping female passenger and later asked another woman about her sexual and marital life.

Kerbstdat said she was disappointed with the way the airline handled the incident, and was discouraged when Frontier flight attendants allegedly placed the suspect next to her. Kerbstdat said one flight attendant warned her of his previous actions, and told her to monitor his status. It was then when Kerbstdat photographed the suspect urinating on the seat.

WARNING: A photo provided by Kerbstdat shows what appears to be the man peeing. While it doesn’t clearly show his private parts, it does show a big stream of pee. Click here to view it.

In a statement to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, Frontier Airlines spokesman Richard Oliver said “The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority at Frontier. We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities.”

Kerbstdat said the suspect was arrested at the gate in Charleston approximately 30 minutes later.

She and two other women filled out statements for law enforcement.

Kerbstdat claimed the airline provided her an outdated complaint card, which provided disconnected phone numbers. When she called a booking agent, Kerbstdat said she was told the airline would refund her checked baggage fee and would give her a $200 voucher.