  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Local TV, Project SEARCH, UCH, University of Colorado Hospital
(credit: CBS)

By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– In an effort to encourage young adults with disabilities to enter the workforce, those with University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora participated in “Project SEARCH.”

The program accepted applicants with disabilities who were between their time in high school and the workforce.

uch project search 5pkg frame 30 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

Accepted applicants were given internships at the hospital in Aurora, working in a variety of environments. Some were assigned to food service, while others were assigned to medical floors like the transplant unit.

uch project search 5pkg frame 60 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

“We work all day,” said Megan Wright, one of the participants.

uch project search 5pkg frame 530 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

When Wright started her position in the OBGYN and Transplant units, employees described her as reserved and limited in speech. Wright has hearing and vision challenges and is often shy.

uch project search 5pkg frame 1186 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

However, her hidden talents were soon exposed by her co-workers.

“It was just sort of an energy and a feeling,” said Linday McGuiness, Nurse Manager at UCH.

uch project search 5pkg frame 1034 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

As an intern, Wright served in many capacities. Much of her time was spent compiling packets for patients and stocking linens throughout the transplant unit.

“I do all that work,” Wright told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

uch project search 5pkg frame 956 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

“Often times, we will stop and take a breather and touch base,” McGuiness said. “And, (Megan) is sweating, and working really hard to keep us stocked.”

The staff said Wright’s positive attitude and contagious giggle became a favorite among the staff.

uch project search 5pkg frame 1008 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

“If it is 10 a.m. on one of the days she is scheduled to be here, and she is not here, everybody is like, ‘Where is Megan?’” McGuiness said. “She always has a smile on her face.”

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Over time, McGuiness said Wright’s personality blossomed. Through personal connections with the staff, Wright’s vocabulary among strangers increased, and she became more engaged with those in the hospital.

“I often find her helping patients, and visitors, who may be lost or needing direction,” McGuiness said.

uch project search 5pkg frame 2317 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

It was her positive attitude and work ethic that landed Wright the surprise of her year.

“We can’t bear the thought of not seeing her again, after (graduation),” McGuiness said. “So, we are really excited to offer her a permanent job here with us at the transplant unit.”

Before a room of nurses and hospital staff, Wright giggled as she accepted her first job in a hospital.

uch project search 5pkg frame 678 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

Wright was also given her own personal cart to assist her in her job of stocking linens throughout the transplant floor. Her cart was bedazzled with her name and her favorite color of purple. The staff on the transplant floor gave it to her as a gift.

Nearly 10 participants graduated from Project SEARCH at UCH on Thursday. Each graduate thrived in the hospital with unique challenges of their own.

uch project search 5pkg frame 2120 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

Some were given interviews within the hospital, others had accepted jobs at companies like King Soopers.

Those involved with the project said they were happy to see the first graduating class was given the opportunity to bolster their skills in a real-world work environment.

uch project search 5pkg frame 1218 Intern Who Overcomes Challenges Surprised With Job Offer

(credit: CBS)

“I think that this program has really shown that there is opportunity for anyone to come in and play a huge role in really supporting patient care,” McGuiness said.

The internship program lasted 10 months. Staff at UCH told CBS4 they looked forward to have a second group of interns enter the program at the beginning of the next school year, in August.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s