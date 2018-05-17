By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re planning to camp in the mountains this weekend get ready for a wet and chilly stretch of weather.

It’s all part of cool, wet storm system that will move into Utah late Thursday.

Clouds, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the day on Friday in the high country with rain changing to snow by Friday night.

Snow levels could drop as low as 9,000 feet by early Saturday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Heavy Spring Snow From May 18, 2017

Ironically heavy spring snow fell on the same date last year in the mountains with more than 3 feet in some spots.

Here’s a list of snow totals from the event on May 18, 2017…

Allenspark – 41.5″

Ward – 36″

Pinecliffe – 32″

NW of Golden – 30.5″

Nederland – 30″

Breckenridge – 26″

Bear Lake State Park – 25″

Aspen Springs – 14″

Superior – 10″

Louisville – 10″

Evergreen – 9.5″

Fort Collins – 6 to 8″

Lafayette – 6″

Broomfield – 5″

Loveland – 5″

Niwot – 4″

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.