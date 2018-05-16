  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Danielle Badler, Denver Health, Gender Reassignment Surgery, Local TV, Transgender, Trinidad
Danielle Badler (credit: CBS)

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health is preparing to become the only hospital in Colorado, and one of a select few in the country, to offer gender reassignment surgery. The move is in response to growing demand in the transgender community.

trans danielle 6pkg transfer frame 2778 Denver Health To Offer Gender Reassignment Surgery

(credit: CBS)

Danielle Badler understands. She is a transgender woman who had the procedure four years ago in California.

trans danielle 6pkg transfer frame 5 Denver Health To Offer Gender Reassignment Surgery

Danielle Badler (credit: CBS)

“No more secrets. I mean it’s really, it’s unbelievable. No more secrets,” Badler told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Badler can finally say that at the age of 67. She was born a he, biologically a boy.

trans danielle 6pkg transfer frame 573 Denver Health To Offer Gender Reassignment Surgery

(credit: Danielle Badler)

“At age 5, I knew I was different, and I felt like I should be a girl,” Badler said.  “I was deathly afraid that anybody would find out. There was nothing I could do, so I sublimated the whole thing and went on with my life.”

That was life as Richard Badler. That life included work in corporate communications, a 35-year-long marriage, two daughters and grandsons.

“I had a very close friend who was transgender and had a stroke and died,” Badler said.

trans danielle 6pkg transfer frame 273 Denver Health To Offer Gender Reassignment Surgery

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews Danielle Badler. (credit: CBS)

That was the impetus to transition. The process included hormone therapy, facial feminization and at the end of 2014, Badler had vaginoplasty, male to female surgery, in California.

“When you became Danielle, what happened to Richard?” Walsh asked.

trans danielle 6pkg transfer frame 903 Denver Health To Offer Gender Reassignment Surgery

(credit: Danielle Badler)

“He went away. He went away. He doesn’t exist,” explained Badler.

Badler says the people she loves have gradually come around.

“My younger daughter, for my birthday in January this year, gave me earrings and that was a big step,” she said.

Badler took a leap and has never looked back.

trans danielle 6pkg transfer frame 1529 Denver Health To Offer Gender Reassignment Surgery

(credit: CBS)

“I am. This is me. It’s a wonderful thing,” she said with a smile.

Denver Health is preparing to be the only hospital in the region to offer gender reassignment surgery. More than a hundred patients have already expressed interest.

denver health nurses 5vo transfer frame 0 Denver Health To Offer Gender Reassignment Surgery

(credit: CBS)

“There has never been a better time,” said Badler, “For better or worse, Caitlyn Jenner had a lot to do with that. It’s great that Denver and Denver Health will be right on the cusp of what’s going on around the country. If you think you can do it, do it. It’s worth it.”

Dr. Marci Bowers operated on Badler in California. Bowers trained in Trinidad, Colorado and is the first transgender woman to perform gender reassignment surgeries. She is considered the “unquestioned leader” in gender reassignment surgery and is training a surgeon at Denver Health.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s