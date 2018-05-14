By Alaina Brandenburger
With a three day weekend for most, Memorial Day is the perfect time to officially kick off summer. Each year, the city hosts events of all types, including festivals, runs, parades and more.
Some of them span the weekend, while others are simply held on Monday to commemorate the holiday. Grab your running shoes or pack a day bag and check out one of these Memorial Day events.
Veterans Memorial Day Tribute
POF Hall
1340 Sherman St.
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 912-9980
www.facebook.com/Veterans-Memorial-Day-Tribute-213234849614/
Date: Saturday May 26, 2018 at 10 a.m.
Pay tribute to fallen service men and women at the Veterans Memorial Day Tribute. This event will feature stories and other ceremonial activities, including a wreath ceremony to commemorate all who have given their lives in the line of duty. The event serves as an opportunity to thank active service members, as well as remembering those who have fallen. Also included in the ceremonies are veterans from current and previous wars and conflicts who are given a forum in which to tell their stories.
5500 Central Ave., Suite 110
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 444-7223
www.bolderboulder.com
Douglas County Fairgrounds
500 Fairgrounds Road
Castle Rock, CO 80104
(303) 319-5317
www.memorialdaymarch.com
Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7 a.m.
Best your 10K running time while raising money and gathering food for needy veterans at the Memorial Day Run and March. This event features a 30K Ruck Run along with 10K and 5K runs and marches. Registration for the event opens at 5:30 a.m. and the event kicks off at 7 with the presentation of colors. Registration fees range from $35-$60 depending on distance. Following the race, there will be an Expo at the Douglas County Fairgrounds with live music, activities, and food.
Grist Brewing
9150 Commerce Center Circle, Suite 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
www.rockymountainbrewruns.com/gristbrewrun
Date: Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 8 a.m.
For those who love running and craft beers, Rocky Mountain Brew Runs offers many activities that combine the two, including the Red, White and “Brew” Run. Prior to the run, guests can join a “Manic” workout to get their heart rate up and prep for the race. Runners will complete this 5K on a course that offers stunning views of the Rockies and the surrounding area. Following the race, patrons can stay for the “Beer Olympics,” a variety of challenges that mix fitness and beer. Registration fees are $35, but active military members and veterans can receive $5 off.
Memorial Day Parade
64th and Newport St.
Commerce City, CO 80022
www.c3gov.com/living-in/community-events/memorial-day-parade
Date: Monday, May 28, 2018 at 10 a.m.
Each year, Commerce City hosts one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the Denver area. This year’s event will feature floats, bands, military units and active cars. The event kicks off with a ceremony honoring fallen soldiers that starts at 9:15 a.m. Lasting about 2 hours, this parade is a fun and festive way to honor those who have served. Admission to the parade is free but get there early to find parking and a spot from which to see the festivities.
