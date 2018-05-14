By Alaina Brandenburger

With a three day weekend for most, Memorial Day is the perfect time to officially kick off summer. Each year, the city hosts events of all types, including festivals, runs, parades and more.

Some of them span the weekend, while others are simply held on Monday to commemorate the holiday. Grab your running shoes or pack a day bag and check out one of these Memorial Day events.

Veterans Memorial Day Tribute

POF Hall

1340 Sherman St.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 912-9980

www.facebook.com/Veterans-Memorial-Day-Tribute-213234849614/



Date: Saturday May 26, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Pay tribute to fallen service men and women at the Veterans Memorial Day Tribute. This event will feature stories and other ceremonial activities, including a wreath ceremony to commemorate all who have given their lives in the line of duty. The event serves as an opportunity to thank active service members, as well as remembering those who have fallen. Also included in the ceremonies are veterans from current and previous wars and conflicts who are given a forum in which to tell their stories.

BoulderBOLDER

5500 Central Ave., Suite 110

Boulder, CO 80301

(303) 444-7223

www.bolderboulder.com

5500 Central Ave., Suite 110Boulder, CO 80301(303) 444-7223

Date: Monday, May 28, 2018 at 6:30 a.m.

Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the BoulderBOLDER is one of the most popular races in the state. It consists of various waves, allowing runners to start with other runners at their level. Following the citizen’s race will be a pro race, which commences around 11:15 a.m. Following the race, guests will be treated to a veterans tribute, live music, and other activities. During and after the race, various vendors will be located on the Pearl Street Mall, so stop by to see what they have to offer.

Memorial Day Run and March

Douglas County Fairgrounds

500 Fairgrounds Road

Castle Rock, CO 80104

(303) 319-5317

www.memorialdaymarch.com



Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7 a.m. Douglas County Fairgrounds500 Fairgrounds RoadCastle Rock, CO 80104(303) 319-5317Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7 a.m.

Best your 10K running time while raising money and gathering food for needy veterans at the Memorial Day Run and March. This event features a 30K Ruck Run along with 10K and 5K runs and marches. Registration for the event opens at 5:30 a.m. and the event kicks off at 7 with the presentation of colors. Registration fees range from $35-$60 depending on distance. Following the race, there will be an Expo at the Douglas County Fairgrounds with live music, activities, and food.

Related: Top Upcoming 5K Races in Denver

Grist Brew Run

Grist Brewing

9150 Commerce Center Circle, Suite 300

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

www.rockymountainbrewruns.com/gristbrewrun



Date: Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 8 a.m. Grist Brewing9150 Commerce Center Circle, Suite 300Highlands Ranch, CO 80129Date: Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 8 a.m.

For those who love running and craft beers, Rocky Mountain Brew Runs offers many activities that combine the two, including the Red, White and “Brew” Run. Prior to the run, guests can join a “Manic” workout to get their heart rate up and prep for the race. Runners will complete this 5K on a course that offers stunning views of the Rockies and the surrounding area. Following the race, patrons can stay for the “Beer Olympics,” a variety of challenges that mix fitness and beer. Registration fees are $35, but active military members and veterans can receive $5 off.

Memorial Day Parade

64th and Newport St.

Commerce City, CO 80022

www.c3gov.com/living-in/community-events/memorial-day-parade

Date: Monday, May 28, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Each year, Commerce City hosts one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the Denver area. This year’s event will feature floats, bands, military units and active cars. The event kicks off with a ceremony honoring fallen soldiers that starts at 9:15 a.m. Lasting about 2 hours, this parade is a fun and festive way to honor those who have served. Admission to the parade is free but get there early to find parking and a spot from which to see the festivities.

Related: Top Parades and Celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day in Denver