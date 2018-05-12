  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother’s Day weekend will be cool and unsettled across the eastern half of Colorado while it will be warm, windy and dry in the west.

alerts fire nutu Latest Forecast: Cool & Unsettled East, Warm & Windy West

Parts of southern Colorado will once again see high fire danger this afternoon and evening.

It will also be quite windy at times in the west and south with some places potentially seeing gusts up to 50 mph.

alerts wind nutu chris Latest Forecast: Cool & Unsettled East, Warm & Windy West

Colorado’s weather will be on the unsettled side for the next few days due to a large area of low pressure spinning over Utah and Nevada. It won’t move very much so that means day after day with a pretty similar forecast.

Mornings could start off with low clouds, fog and light showers or drizzle. Each afternoon could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There will definitely be more clouds than sunshine over the next 5 days.

If you’re headed to the Rockies game this afternoon we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on the radar, but nothing too heavy or widespread is anticipated.

5day Latest Forecast: Cool & Unsettled East, Warm & Windy West

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Cool & Unsettled East, Warm & Windy West

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

