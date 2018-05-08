BREAKING NEWSPresident Trump Announces Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – May 8 marks one year since a severe thunderstorm unleashed copious amounts of large, destructive hail on parts of metro Denver.

wheat ridge hail via ahstorey Tuesday Marks 1 Year Since Monster Hail Storm Pounded Metro Denver

Hail in Wheat Ridge (credit: AHStorey)

In fact insurance costs from the storm are now estimated at $2.3 billion, making it Colorado’s most expensive insured catastrophe.

13 Tuesday Marks 1 Year Since Monster Hail Storm Pounded Metro Denver

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association (RMIIA) says approximately 167,000 auto insurance claims were made with an additional 100,000 homeowners insurance claims.

PHOTOS: See more images here

hail building permits 5vo transfer frame 1290 Tuesday Marks 1 Year Since Monster Hail Storm Pounded Metro Denver

(credit: CBS)

Here’s a list of Colorado’s ten most damaging hailstorms according to RMIIA…

  • May 8, 2017 (Denver Metro) – claims total $2.3 billion
  • July 20, 2009 (Denver Metro) – claims total $767.6 million then, $892.8 million now
  • July 11, 1990 (Denver Metro) – claims total $625 million then, $1.19 billion now
  • June 6-15, 2009 (Denver Metro) – claims total $353.3 million then, $410.9 million now
  • July 28, 2016 (Colorado Springs) – claims total $352.8 million then, $366.8 million now
  • June 6-7, 2012 (Colorado’s Front Range) – claims total $321.1 million then, $349 million now
  • June 13-14, 1984 (Denver Metro) – claims total $276.7 million then, $664.5 million now
  • July 29, 2009 (Pueblo) – claims total $232.8 million then, $270.7 million now
  • October 1, 1994 (Denver Metro) – claims total $225 million then, $378.8 million now
  • September 29, 2014 (Denver Metro) – claims total $213.3 million then, $224.8 million now

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

