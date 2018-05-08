By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – May 8 marks one year since a severe thunderstorm unleashed copious amounts of large, destructive hail on parts of metro Denver.

In fact insurance costs from the storm are now estimated at $2.3 billion, making it Colorado’s most expensive insured catastrophe.

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association (RMIIA) says approximately 167,000 auto insurance claims were made with an additional 100,000 homeowners insurance claims.

PHOTOS: See more images here

Here’s a list of Colorado’s ten most damaging hailstorms according to RMIIA…

May 8, 2017 (Denver Metro) – claims total $2.3 billion

July 20, 2009 (Denver Metro) – claims total $767.6 million then, $892.8 million now

July 11, 1990 (Denver Metro) – claims total $625 million then, $1.19 billion now

June 6-15, 2009 (Denver Metro) – claims total $353.3 million then, $410.9 million now

July 28, 2016 (Colorado Springs) – claims total $352.8 million then, $366.8 million now

June 6-7, 2012 (Colorado’s Front Range) – claims total $321.1 million then, $349 million now

June 13-14, 1984 (Denver Metro) – claims total $276.7 million then, $664.5 million now

July 29, 2009 (Pueblo) – claims total $232.8 million then, $270.7 million now

October 1, 1994 (Denver Metro) – claims total $225 million then, $378.8 million now

September 29, 2014 (Denver Metro) – claims total $213.3 million then, $224.8 million now

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.