By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – May 8 marks one year since a severe thunderstorm unleashed copious amounts of large, destructive hail on parts of metro Denver.
In fact insurance costs from the storm are now estimated at $2.3 billion, making it Colorado’s most expensive insured catastrophe.
The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association (RMIIA) says approximately 167,000 auto insurance claims were made with an additional 100,000 homeowners insurance claims.
Here’s a list of Colorado’s ten most damaging hailstorms according to RMIIA…
- May 8, 2017 (Denver Metro) – claims total $2.3 billion
- July 20, 2009 (Denver Metro) – claims total $767.6 million then, $892.8 million now
- July 11, 1990 (Denver Metro) – claims total $625 million then, $1.19 billion now
- June 6-15, 2009 (Denver Metro) – claims total $353.3 million then, $410.9 million now
- July 28, 2016 (Colorado Springs) – claims total $352.8 million then, $366.8 million now
- June 6-7, 2012 (Colorado’s Front Range) – claims total $321.1 million then, $349 million now
- June 13-14, 1984 (Denver Metro) – claims total $276.7 million then, $664.5 million now
- July 29, 2009 (Pueblo) – claims total $232.8 million then, $270.7 million now
- October 1, 1994 (Denver Metro) – claims total $225 million then, $378.8 million now
- September 29, 2014 (Denver Metro) – claims total $213.3 million then, $224.8 million now
