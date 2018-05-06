FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife are looking for the man caught extremely close to a moose in Frisco.

A picture of the man circulated across social media showing him standing a few feet away from an angry moose along 10 Mile Drive on Friday.

A witness told CPW he saw the man chase the moose onto the median.

“It is very evident from the photo that the moose is angry, and the man could easily have been attacked and injured, or possibly killed,” said District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak of Summit County. “You can clearly see that the moose’s ears are pinned back and its hackles are raised. It is likely this person does not realize how much danger he put himself in, or maybe he does not care.”

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.

Officials say moose do not attack people without reason; however, they will defend themselves very aggressively if threatened or harassed. Moose do not fear people and will stand their ground, giving the impression they are tolerant of a human’s presence.

Slezak says the individual in the photo will likely be cited for harassment of wildlife if he is identified, but the bigger concern is making sure the individual does not repeat the behavior.

