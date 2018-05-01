BREAKING NEWSRuling: Rep. Lamborn On GOP Primary Ballot
By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – As snow melts and grass turns green, moose are on the move and getting in close contact with residents in Breckenridge.

Police report there have been sightings of moose within town limits and close to downtown. They are asking dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and for everyone to give the animals plenty of room.

“They are everywhere,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

In the past, close encounters between moose and people have nearly landed those people in the hospital.

“(I’ve) Seen them on the drive to school. I’ve seen them in our neighborhood walking down the bike path. They’re everywhere,” said one resident.

It is estimated nearly 500 moose live and move through the Summit County region.

At the Carter Park dog park Tuesday, residents told us they come to this park so their pups can run freely, and they don’t have to worry about coming into contact with an angry moose.

“We have them in our yards, heck, they will even walk right down Main Street. They have no fear,” one dog owner told CBS4 of the moose.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom.

