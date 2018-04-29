By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Museum of Nature and Science celebrated Día del Niño by offering free admission and a variety of activities on Sunday.

The annual event celebrates diversity and imagination.

Nine-year-old Idaly has always loved the Denver Museum.

“I think she’s been coming here since she was 3 years old, so any time we can come over we’re here,” her Aunt, Sabrina Vigil, told CBS4.

One of the activities Idaly participated in on Sunday was making a traditional Puerto Rican Carnival Mask with supplies provided by Museo De Las Americas.

“I was doing a mask, and I was trying to make it look festive by putting all types of colors and glitters and sparkles,” she said.

The masks were just one of the many activities kids could participate in at the museum, which included live music and even a petting zoo.

“No matter your age you can still feel like a child and do activities and have fun,” said Interim Executive Director of Mexican Cultural Center Ana Valles.

A celebration of the child, both young and old and a reminder of what children have to teach us.

“Yesterday we were stuck in traffic and she was like, ‘Well you know what? That just means that we get to spend more time with each other,’ and I was like, ‘Wow, I would have never thought of being stuck in traffic in that way,’ so she just looks at the bright side and that’s good to have,” said Vigil.

Proving once again that if the children are our future, then we’re in pretty good hands.

