Filed Under:Día Del Niño, Denver Museum Of Nature And Science, Local TV, Mexican Cultural Center

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Museum of Nature and Science celebrated Día del Niño by offering free admission and a variety of activities on Sunday.

dia delnino rsraw 01 concatenated 143341 frame 0 Día del Niño Brings Out The Child In Many

(credit: CBS)

The annual event celebrates diversity and imagination.

Nine-year-old Idaly has always loved the Denver Museum.

“I think she’s been coming here since she was 3 years old, so any time we can come over we’re here,” her Aunt, Sabrina Vigil, told CBS4.

dia delnino rsraw 01 concatenated 143341 frame 29674 Día del Niño Brings Out The Child In Many

(credit: CBS)

One of the activities Idaly participated in on Sunday was making a traditional Puerto Rican Carnival Mask with supplies provided by Museo De Las Americas.

“I was doing a mask, and I was trying to make it look festive by putting all types of colors and glitters and sparkles,” she said.

dia delnino rsraw 01 concatenated 143341 frame 38334 Día del Niño Brings Out The Child In Many

(credit: CBS)

The masks were just one of the many activities kids could participate in at the museum, which included live music and even a petting zoo.

dia delnino rsraw 01 concatenated 143341 frame 12539 Día del Niño Brings Out The Child In Many

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews Ana Valles. (credit: CBS)

“No matter your age you can still feel like a child and do activities and have fun,” said Interim Executive Director of Mexican Cultural Center Ana Valles.

A celebration of the child, both young and old and a reminder of what children have to teach us.

dia delnino rsraw 01 concatenated 143341 frame 3582 Día del Niño Brings Out The Child In Many

(credit: CBS)

“Yesterday we were stuck in traffic and she was like, ‘Well you know what? That just means that we get to spend more time with each other,’ and I was like, ‘Wow, I would have never thought of being stuck in traffic in that way,’ so she just looks at the bright side and that’s good to have,” said Vigil.

Proving once again that if the children are our future, then we’re in pretty good hands.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s