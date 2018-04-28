By Joel Hillan

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Slowly, but surely, Ed Escobar has been cleaning up from the April 17 wind storm that caused a tree to fall on top of his mobile home, damaging the roof.

“As I look up I can hear the trees cracking, and I was just praying to God that I wasn’t going to hear the snap of the tree and sure enough I did; it landed on my house,” he recounted the first time CBS4 talked with him.

Escobar had just paid off his home and was hoping to get away with not paying for insurance for a bit. Then the winds came.

“It’s my fault obviously, but this tree is the problem,” he said.

It wouldn’t take long for others to see the tree as their problem too and work to lighten his load.

Neighbors and community members jumped in to help.

“I feel a sense of community. I had never met Ed until last week when I saw your story and there was an instant connection,” said Keith Baldridge, Pastor of The Living Stone church.

“When I got the call it was amazing how the people in Colorado here come together and help people in need, and I really appreciate it,” said Escobar.

Baldridge and several members from The Living Stone church spent their Saturday helping Escobar.

“We’re just here to help, assessing the damage of the tree and seeing what we can do. We’ve got a very young church that has a lot of able-bodied men so we’re willing and ready to help wherever we can,” said Baldridge.

“I was overwhelmed when they started driving up, it really gave me some happiness in my heart to see all of these people coming out here,” said Escobar.

Baldridge said he and his fellow church members will do what it takes to make sure the tree is taken care of and Escobar’s roof is back in good condition.

“This is what we’re supposed to be doing anyway, loving our neighbors as ourselves and being the hands and feet of Jesus to our community,” he said.

