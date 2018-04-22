By Dillon Thomas

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of advocates for gun ownership, and freedom, lined the streets of Boulder Saturday to speak out against the city council.

Those who attended the rally said the City of Boulder’s recent proposal to create further gun laws infringes on their rights.

The city has discussed creating a ban for bump stocks, semiautomatic assault weapons, and large capacity magazines. The liberal-leaning municipality discussed taking the measure to a vote.

Rally organizer Jason Boros told CBS4 the city could remain liberal-leaning, or libertarian, while also leaving gun laws as they are.

“Let’s let married gay couples guard their marijuana plants with whatever gun they want,” Boros said. “I think (new laws are a) knee jerk reaction to Parkland.”

Boros was concerned the city was making laws too broad, which could infringe on what he believes are his rights.

“An assault is a verb describing an action. It doesn’t describe an object,” Boros said. “There are better solutions out there, that can address public safety.”

Many held signs, or flags, in support of second amendment freedoms. One sign read “it is not the breed, it is the owner,” with a picture of a firearm.

Another sign suggested Boulder had 42 drug-related deaths in 2017, while having none that were caused by AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

“I can’t remember a single time an assault weapon, as per (the city’s) definition, has been used in the commission of a crime in boulder,” Boros said.

“Every one of us should be able to protect ourselves. It is not a party issue, it is a people issue and a right issue,” said Rainia Stephens, a rally attendee.

Stephens said the large turnout for the rally possibly suggested gun advocates are a silent majority within the county’s limits.

“There are too many people that are scared to voice their opinion, and say something about it,” Stephens said.

The group that organized the event, also recently hosted a similar rally in Loveland. Organizers told CBS4 they planned to visit Fort Collins for their next rally.

