Logan Wilson (CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — Logan Wilson is about to turn 12 and she has decided to use her birthday to help another in need.

“I read a book that inspired me and the main message was to choose to matter,” said Logan.

‘Choose to Matter’ is the book by two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy that inspired Logan, so did the story of a very special 4-year-old girl.

In June, Piper Waneka was diagnosed with a rare cancerous brain tumor.

“I had a totally normal life and then one day my child was diagnosed with cancer and everything changed at that moment,” said Piper’s dad Nelsen Waneka.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is only found in children and currently has no cure or treatment.

“She was so positive and uplifting even though she has DIPG,”

So instead of getting any birthday gifts, Logan has organized a family fun run to benefit Piper. This has caused a chain reaction as other kids have now cancelled their birthday parties and joined in Logan’s effort.

“One small act of kindness can cause another one to cause another one to cause another one,” said Logan’s mom Mindy Wilson.

Logan’s mom and dad organized a meeting between Logan and Piper at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

“Just to kind of get to know what she likes and to make the run as awesome as I can for her and to make it about her and make it fun for her,” said Logan.

Piper may be in the final stages of her battle, but Logan hopes event’s like this will carry Piper’s message and awareness about DIPG well into the future.

“I hope they just find a cure and work harder and harder and make it better for families who are experiencing it,” said Logan.

Piper’s parents have a website with a blog and information on DIPG: warriorsforprincesspiper.com/

On the website, you can buy a Princess Piper’s Warriors bracelet for $25 to show your support and help raise awareness.

