(credit: @vonmiller/Instagram)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller talked for the first time about a recent fishing trip in Florida that got him in hot water.

von miller shark trouble 5pkg frame 0 Von Miller Addresses Controversial Shark Video: We Followed The Rules

(credit: @vonmiller/Instagram)

Miller says he posted video of catching a shark on Instagram – and the video didn’t sit well with the Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Miller and his friends released the shark, as required by law, but it’s not clear if it survived.

Miller posted video of the catch — and release — which was recorded and posted by TMZ.

von miller sound 1 frame 14166 Von Miller Addresses Controversial Shark Video: We Followed The Rules

Von Miller (credit: CBS)

On Tuesday, Miller said he played by the rules.

“I was shocked, you know I was shocked. I went fishing. Everybody knows that I’m a hunter.  I hunt and fish. That’s what I do, but I also believe in, in conservation. You know I’m not just out there going crazy. What ever happened, it happened. We followed the rules. I did everything I was suppose to do,” Miller said.

He added he has not had any conversations with PETA, the animal rights group that called for an official investigation.

