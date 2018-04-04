(credit: @vonmiller/Instagram)

MIAMI (CBS4) — Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after posting a photo of himself with a hammerhead shark on social media, CBS4 confirmed.

Miller posted the photo of himself holding the bloodied shark by the tail on his Instagram story and it was shared by multiple media outlets.

Miller also posted video of the catch — and release — which was recorded and posted by TMZ.

However, it’s not clear from the video whether the shark was alive or dead. It floats away on its side before disappearing under the water.

The boat captain told TMZ the 9½-foot hammerhead shark was the biggest hammerhead he’d seen all season.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) stated they would “ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal,” ESPN reported.

“The FWC has received the images and video and is looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident,” Carol Lyn Parrish, the commission’s public information coordinator, said in an email to CBS4 reporter Rick Salinger.

The FWC website states that great hammerhead sharks are prohibited from being harvested in state waters.

He could be facing a second-degree misdemeanor which is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and 60 days in jail, the FWC confirmed to CBBS4.