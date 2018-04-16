Recovered snow cat (credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of stealing a snow cat from Minturn in March has been arrested.

Boulder police say they arrested Jason Cuervo last week.

Last March, authorities responded to the Turn Table parking lot after one of the snow cats owners reported it stolen.

The snow cat featured a paint job resembling General Lee.

Investigators found it the next day at a home in Grand Junction, but they didn’t find the suspect.

Cuervo, 27, was also wanted on other charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession with intent to distribute 12 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana.

He’s expected in court next month.