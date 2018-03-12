By Matt Kroschel

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– After going viral Sunday on social media, the great snow cat heist of 2018 appears to be resolved- at least partly.

CBS4 has learned tips lead law enforcement to the stolen snow cat in Mesa County after it went missing sometime Sunday morning from the Turn Table parking lot in Minturn.

John Brandenburg, one of the owners of the iconic snow cat painted like General Lee, says after posting the picture of the vehicle on Facebook they received “thousands of shares” and hundreds of tips. Those tips helped track the stolen cargo west along Interstate 70 to the Grand Junction area.

One of the owners even took to the air, flying over the interstate and other Western Slope highways looking for the trailered snow cat.

The snow cat was hidden in a garage in Mesa County. Deputies with the SWAT team raided the house. The suspect was able to get away and remains on the loose at this point.

Next weekend is a snow cat jamboree on Vail Pass the owners would like to get the cat back by then, but that remains unclear.

The snow cat is being housed in an impound lot.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.