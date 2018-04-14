By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful April snow storm will continue moving east today but it will still be windy on the backside.

While snow will come to and end the wind could keep what fell blowing around so a blizzard warning remains in effect for extreme east-central Colorado until sunset.

Most of Nebraska and the northern half of Kansas will be under the gun today so travel problems will linger into the day for those in northeast Colorado.

A weak weather disturbance could bring some light snow showers to the northern and central mountains by tonight.

Colorado’s main weather story for the next few days will be a warming trend with highs climbing back above normal for many of us by Monday.

The northern half of the state will cool down and see some clouds by Tuesday and Wednesday as a weather system passes through Wyoming.

A more significant storm could move into the central Rockies by next weekend so stay tuned for details on that!

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.