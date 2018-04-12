  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A large and potent spring storm will bring much colder air, strong wind and snow to the northern and central Rockies by Friday.

Denver will sit on the western edge of potential blizzard conditions developing on the adjacent plains by Friday afternoon.

Northeast Colorado has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch for the potential to see several inches of snow along with 30-60 mph wind.

Blizzard conditions could develop across northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska and northwest Kansas during the day on Friday. Travel problems will be possible into early Saturday.

Snow showers are expected in Denver on Friday along with a cold northerly wind. Temperatures will be 30-40 degrees colder to end the work week.

Stay with Colorado’s Weather Center for our latest thoughts on the track of this spring storm.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

