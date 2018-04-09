Michael Clifton (credit: CBS)

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – When Rene Lima Marin was released from behind bars March 26, he vowed to help his co-defendant, Michael Clifton, get out from his 98-year sentence.

Now Clifton’s lawyer has filed papers to try to accomplish that.

Lima Marin was the man released 90 years too soon from the same 98-year sentence for a video store armed robbery.

The case made headlines when a prosecutor discovered the mistake, and Lima Marin was sent back to prison. He said he had turned his life around by getting married and having a family.

Lima Marin’s bid for freedom got support in the state legislature and from an Arapahoe District Court judge, but immigration authorities wanted to deport him to his native Cuba.

The governor issued a pardon for the video store robbery, but only after a federal immigration court verdict and appeal was Lima Marin set free.

Clifton remains at the Sterling Correctional Facility serving the rest of his 98-year sentence.

His attorney Adam Frank has filed papers in which he is seeking release of his client under “equal protection under the law.”

