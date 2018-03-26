BREAKING NEWSMan in ICE custody could be released in the near future
Rene Lima-Marin (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – After being released from prison 90 years early, Rene Lima Marin has won an immigration appeal ruling.

rene lima marin 5 Man In ICE Custody Could Be Released In The Near Future

(credit: Jasmine Lima-Marin)

In October of 2017, the Department of Homeland Security filed an appeal after an immigration court judge ordered that Rene Lima-Marin be released from custody.

A Colorado judge ordered Lima-Marin to be released from state prison last May, saying it would be “draconian” to keep him incarcerated.

free michael marin 698 09 80pkg Man In ICE Custody Could Be Released In The Near Future

Rene Lima-Marin (credit: CBS)

Immigration authorities then picked him up, citing a still-active deportation order from 2000. He has since been in ICE custody.

It’s possible he can be released in the near future.

