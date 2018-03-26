Rene Lima-Marin (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – After being released from prison 90 years early, Rene Lima Marin has won an immigration appeal ruling.

In October of 2017, the Department of Homeland Security filed an appeal after an immigration court judge ordered that Rene Lima-Marin be released from custody.

After being released from prison 90 years early Rene

Lima Marin wins immigration appeal ruling. Could

be released. — Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) March 26, 2018

CBS4 has covered Lima Marin’s case extensively.

RELATED: Rene Lima-Marin Story Archive

A Colorado judge ordered Lima-Marin to be released from state prison last May, saying it would be “draconian” to keep him incarcerated.

Immigration authorities then picked him up, citing a still-active deportation order from 2000. He has since been in ICE custody.

It’s possible he can be released in the near future.