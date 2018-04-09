By Dillon Thomas

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Edgewater believe they’ve identified the suspects and the suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a restaurant on Thursday.

Andrew Jenicek, 27, was described as a former college football player, who loved to laugh and play music.

Andrew Jenicek was shot and killed when he got out of his car at the restaurant near 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

“He seriously lived to make people laugh,” said Suzanne Martin, Jenicek’s aunt. “He loved to play the guitar.”

Martin said she was on the phone with her sister, Jenicek’s mother, when police told her what happened.

“(Police said) ‘I am so sorry, Ms. Jenicek, there is no easy way to say this. But, Andrew is dead,’” Martin said.

Jenicek was going to get his girlfriend’s dinner when he was shot.

“She is still expecting him to come home, from picking up dinner,” Martin said.

Jenicek’s family was told his wallet and phone were recovered, likely ruling out armed robbery as a motive. They said that left them even more confused as to why he was killed.

“It takes a human behind the gun to pull the trigger,” Martin said.”I can’t understand why they did this, and I never will. It is not up for me to make the judgement. That is up to God.”

Police were searching for a silver or white sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse. On Sunday, they told CBS4 they believe they’ve identified that vehicle and the individuals involved.

Martin said she hoped police would arrest those involved soon.

“I hope they go to jail, and I hope they rot in jail,” Martin said. “They will get their justice one way or the other.”

