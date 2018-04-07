By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm arrives tonight from the Pacific Ocean and it will bring warmer air along with a decent shot of rain and snow.

The mountains will see mostly cloudy skies today with rain and snow developing after 3 pm. Snow levels will initially be quite high but should lower overnight.

Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall above 10,000 feet overnight with some isolated pockets up to 18 inches possible. Along with the snow will be a sharp rise in the avalanche danger.

Meanwhile after a mostly sunny morning Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains will see clouds on the increase by this evening with rain showers developing around or after sunset.

The Rockies game could see a little rain depending on how long it lasts. The heaviest rain is expected closer to midnight.

