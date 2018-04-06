By Stan Bush

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A pet store is offering a $500 reward to get a stolen puppy back after it was taken from its playpen and stuffed into a bag.

On Wednesday, a couple can be seen on camera allegedly stealing a 12-week-old Yorkie from Perfect Pets in Centennial.

“It’s not a TV. It’s not a car even. It’s something that has a little life in it. To take that, it’s so wrong,” says Rose Larsen, whose family owns the store.

This is the seventh time a dog has been stolen from the store. The previous six have been returned.

The store believes it happens because of a lenient policy they have that allows customers to pick up puppies and play with them at will.

“It’s just sad that one person has to ruin the policy for everybody,” adds Larsen.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call investigators at (303) 795-4711.

