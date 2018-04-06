  • CBS4On Air

By Stan Bush

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A pet store is offering a $500 reward to get a stolen puppy back after it was taken from its playpen and stuffed into a bag.

On Wednesday, a couple can be seen on camera allegedly stealing a 12-week-old Yorkie from Perfect Pets in Centennial.

stolen yorkie pup 10pkg frame 590 Puppy Stolen From Pet Store, Stuffed In Bag

(credit: CBS)

“It’s not a TV. It’s not a car even. It’s something that has a little life in it. To take that, it’s so wrong,” says Rose Larsen, whose family owns the store.

stolen yorkie pup 10pkg frame 650 Puppy Stolen From Pet Store, Stuffed In Bag

(credit: Perfect Pets)

This is the seventh time a dog has been stolen from the store. The previous six have been returned.

stolen yorkie pup 10pkg frame 800 Puppy Stolen From Pet Store, Stuffed In Bag

(credit: Perfect Pets)

The store believes it happens because of a lenient policy they have that allows customers to pick up puppies and play with them at will.

stolen yorkie pup 10pkg frame 470 Puppy Stolen From Pet Store, Stuffed In Bag

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just sad that one person has to ruin the policy for everybody,” adds Larsen.

stolen yorkie pup 10pkg frame 500 Puppy Stolen From Pet Store, Stuffed In Bag

(credit: CBS)

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call investigators at (303) 795-4711.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

