(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A brewery in Boulder is hoping to help protect the mountain and trails it is named after — Mount Sanitas.

Now, the CEO is being recognized for a video that has gone viral online.

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 694 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

(credit: YouTube)

“If they see me behind the bar pouring a beer, they’re like, ‘Hey! Are you also the poop fairy?’” said Michael Memsic, the co-founder and CEO of Sanitas Brewing Company. “It’s gotten quite a few hits. People are liking it and sharing it. A lot of people have viewed it.”

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 479 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

Michael Memsic, the co-founder and CEO of Sanitas Brewing Company (credit: CBS)

A week ago, Sanitas Brewing released a video poking fun at hikers who leave dog waste behind.

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 149 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

(credit: CBS)

The video kicked off Sanitas campaign to help preserve the trails on Mount Sanitas.

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 5 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a beautiful mountain, it’s a fun place to be, it’s very accessible and it’s very much a part of Boulder,” Memsic said. “First time I climbed, or hiked Mount Sanitas was almost 20 years ago and it’s different now. And there’s been a lot of good, but it’s been banged up a little bit, too.”

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 2255 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

(credit: CBS)

A large party is planned for May 20 in North Boulder Park.

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 2128 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

(credit: CBS)

“We hope to be part of a six-figure contribution to Boulder Open Space Conservancy,” Memsic said.

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 2071 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

(credit: CBS)

The brewery has teamed up with a neighboring business, La Sportiva, to create a beer due out this summer.

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 1160 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

(credit: CBS)

“A percent of proceeds from that beer are going directly back to Boulder Open Space Conservancy to help support the trails,” Memsic said.

sanitas 4 sanitas 10pkg frame 269 Sanitas4Sanitas: Brewery Hopes To Save Mountain Its Named After

(credit: CBS)

There’s a social media campaign to reward hikers. The hope is to grow awareness for protecting open space so the brewery’s namesake can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“It seemed like an easy, fun, thing we could do that could really have a good impact,” Memsic said.

LINK: Sanitas4Sanitas

