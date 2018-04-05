(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A brewery in Boulder is hoping to help protect the mountain and trails it is named after — Mount Sanitas.

Now, the CEO is being recognized for a video that has gone viral online.

“If they see me behind the bar pouring a beer, they’re like, ‘Hey! Are you also the poop fairy?’” said Michael Memsic, the co-founder and CEO of Sanitas Brewing Company. “It’s gotten quite a few hits. People are liking it and sharing it. A lot of people have viewed it.”

A week ago, Sanitas Brewing released a video poking fun at hikers who leave dog waste behind.

The video kicked off Sanitas campaign to help preserve the trails on Mount Sanitas.

“It’s a beautiful mountain, it’s a fun place to be, it’s very accessible and it’s very much a part of Boulder,” Memsic said. “First time I climbed, or hiked Mount Sanitas was almost 20 years ago and it’s different now. And there’s been a lot of good, but it’s been banged up a little bit, too.”

A large party is planned for May 20 in North Boulder Park.

“We hope to be part of a six-figure contribution to Boulder Open Space Conservancy,” Memsic said.

The brewery has teamed up with a neighboring business, La Sportiva, to create a beer due out this summer.

“A percent of proceeds from that beer are going directly back to Boulder Open Space Conservancy to help support the trails,” Memsic said.

There’s a social media campaign to reward hikers. The hope is to grow awareness for protecting open space so the brewery’s namesake can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“It seemed like an easy, fun, thing we could do that could really have a good impact,” Memsic said.

LINK: Sanitas4Sanitas

