By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that extreme drought conditions continue to expand across Colorado, up almost 4 percent in a week.

The driest conditions can be found on the southeast plains, in the San Luis Valley and on the western slope.

Exceptional drought conditions can now be found close to Colorado, just across the Baca County line, in extreme southwest Kansas and northwest Oklahoma.

The far northeast plains and the north-central mountains are not considered to be in drought thanks to consistent winter snowfall.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for drought to persist into the summer with warm and dry conditions expected overall.

