By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – The Environmental Protection Agency has taken the first step in rolling back fuel efficiency standards and some people are shaking their heads.

Kim Morrow drives her low emission Suburu for Lyft, and she is not pleased about the announcment.

“It’s very angering, frustrating. I want to do better for the environment,” she said.

The EPA insisted the Obama Administration standards were just too high, but some consumer groups claim lowering the mileage and emissions standards may cost you money.

Danny Katz is the director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (COPIRG).

“If the standards stay in the place the average household will save about $2,700 in lower fuel costs by 2030,” he said adding Coloradans have saved $550 at the pump since the federal government adopted clean air standards in 2012.

Katz also pointed to less smog-forming pollutants.

Car manufacturers and dealers argue it costs more to build cars that get better mileage. In turn the cars cost more to buy.

“The best way to improve air quality is to get the old high emitting cars off the road, and to replace them with newer cleaner burning later model cars,” said Tim Jackson, the president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

The Denver Auto Show begins on Wednesday at the Colorado Convention Center where the new regulations could have a big impact on the cars of the future.

The regulations had called for cars and light trucks get an average of 50 miles per gallon by 2025. Environmental groups say they will fight any attempts to roll that back.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.