DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Auto Show is revving up for another year.

It’s the third oldest show – the first show debuted in 1902.

On Sunday, the auto show paraded nearly 40 energy efficient cars and trucks through downtown Denver.

The “Green Car” parade showcased electric hybrids and clean diesel vehicles.

The president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association says there’s a movement to go all electric.

“We’ve seen a lot of evolution in the Green Car Parade over the years. Everything we sell, everything that’s available for sale through dealerships today are virtually 99 percent cleaner on tailpipe emissions than anything we had for sale just 20 years ago,” said Tim Jackson.

The Denver Auto Show Starts Wednesday. The CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab will be on display.

