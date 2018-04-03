By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Remember opening day for the Rockies last year? It was mostly sunny with a high of 76°F!

This year’s home opener will be a stark contrast. In fact, it could end up being the coldest home opener in franchise history.

Friday’s forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow with a high somewhere around 40°F.

Right now it looks like the rain and snow would start late Thursday and end late Friday morning which would be excellent timing since first pitch isn’t until 2:10 pm.

Our fingers are crossed that nothing changes with the current timeline for precipitation!

Here is a list of high and low temperatures for opening day in Denver…

April 9, 1993 – High 72, Low 40 (beat Expos)

April 4, 1994 – High 63, Low 26 (lost to Phillies)

April 26, 1995 – High 40, Low 27 (beat Mets)

April 8, 1996 – High 73, Low 39 (lost to Cubs)

April 7, 1997 – High 55, Low 21 (beat Reds)

April 7, 1998 – High 49, Low 32 (lost to Cardinals)

April 12, 1999 – High 71, Low 31 (lost to Padres)

April 10, 2000 – High 64, Low 37 (beat Reds)

April 2, 2001 – High 71, Low 36 (beat Cardinals)

April 8, 2002 – High 54, Low 35 (lost to Astros)

April 4, 2003 – High 50, Low 29 (beat Diamondbacks)

April 12, 2004 – High 44, Low 23 (beat Diamondbacks)

April 4, 2005 – High 70, Low 42 (beat Padres)

April 3, 2006 – High 62, Low 24 (beat Diamondbacks)

April 2, 2007 – High 72, Low 33 (lost to Diamondbacks)

April 4, 2008 – High 62, Low 27 (lost to Diamondbacks)

April 10, 2009 – High 64, Low 23 (beat Phillies)

April 9, 2010 – High 69, Low 32 (beat Padres)

April 1, 2011 – High 68, Low 41 (lost to Diamondbacks)

April 9, 2012 – High 68, Low 35 (lost to Giants)

April 5, 2013 – High 72, Low 44 (beat Padres)

April 4, 2014 – High 52, Low 22 (beat Diamondbacks)

April 10, 2015 – High 64, Low 32 (beat Cubs)

April 8, 2016 – High 66, Low 34 (lost to Padres)

April 7, 2017 – High 76, Low 47 (beat Dodgers)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.