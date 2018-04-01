BREAKING NEWSEvacuation center set up following wildfire
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Easter Sunrise Service, Jefferson County, Local TV, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
(credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of people packed Red Rocks in Jefferson County for the 71st annual Easter Sunrise Service.

A short drive from the city, through the peace and quiet of one of one of Colorado’s most majestic places, excitement was building in the dark.

red rocks service 5pkg transfer frame 390 Annual Easter Sunrise Service Fulfills Expectations For First Timers

(credit: CBS)

People bundled up, maybe still a little sleepy, and filed into Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

red rocks service 5pkg transfer frame 2190 Annual Easter Sunrise Service Fulfills Expectations For First Timers

(credit: CBS)

“It was tough,” said Mike Babair as he took his seat. “I’m not a morning person. Getting up at 3 a.m. was tough. We knew that the gates open at 4:30, but we hear it gets crowded really, really fast.”

red rocks service 5pkg transfer frame 1770 Annual Easter Sunrise Service Fulfills Expectations For First Timers

(credit: CBS)

Babair and his wife, Julia, are here for the first time and came prepared for the cold.

red rocks service 5pkg transfer frame 570 Annual Easter Sunrise Service Fulfills Expectations For First Timers

(credit: CBS)

“We layered up pretty good though. We brought blankets and multiple layers. We should be okay,” Mike said.

They are prepared for the spectacle of Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks.

red rocks service 5pkg transfer frame 2790 Annual Easter Sunrise Service Fulfills Expectations For First Timers

(credit: CBS)

“We brought our cell phones. We plan to take a lot of pictures. A lot of selfies,” he said.

As every seat was filled, the festivities began. Joy was shared, the good word was spread, and the promise of a glorious return was fulfilled with the warmth of the rising Colorado sun.

red rocks service 5pkg transfer frame 2340 Annual Easter Sunrise Service Fulfills Expectations For First Timers

(credit: CBS)

“That’s what Colorado is all about; being outdoors, enjoying activities and being able to be in one of the greatest venues in Colorado for this kind of service is amazing,” Julia said.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s