By Michael Abeyta

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of people packed Red Rocks in Jefferson County for the 71st annual Easter Sunrise Service.

A short drive from the city, through the peace and quiet of one of one of Colorado’s most majestic places, excitement was building in the dark.

People bundled up, maybe still a little sleepy, and filed into Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“It was tough,” said Mike Babair as he took his seat. “I’m not a morning person. Getting up at 3 a.m. was tough. We knew that the gates open at 4:30, but we hear it gets crowded really, really fast.”

Babair and his wife, Julia, are here for the first time and came prepared for the cold.

“We layered up pretty good though. We brought blankets and multiple layers. We should be okay,” Mike said.

They are prepared for the spectacle of Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks.

“We brought our cell phones. We plan to take a lot of pictures. A lot of selfies,” he said.

As every seat was filled, the festivities began. Joy was shared, the good word was spread, and the promise of a glorious return was fulfilled with the warmth of the rising Colorado sun.

“That’s what Colorado is all about; being outdoors, enjoying activities and being able to be in one of the greatest venues in Colorado for this kind of service is amazing,” Julia said.

