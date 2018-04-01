(credit: CBS)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A church in Thornton targeted by vandals celebrated gratitude and forgiveness on Easter Sunday.

The congregation at Destiny Outreach Ministries is thankful for the community who came together to make Easter service possible.

“I said from the very beginning that this does not define the community of Thornton, and the churches and the people showed up, and it is just spectacular to see. We’re just so honored and so privileged that we are able to have Easter Sunday service in our own building,” said Renee Coventry, the church’s co-pastor.

Three teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly destroying nearly everything inside the church last week.

All the musical instruments, including a piano, were broken.

It only took hours until volunteers started lining up to lend a helping hand.

Some spent seven hours in the kitchen alone, while other donated instruments.

“The outpouring of love and the outpouring of care and concern has just been overwhelming. It’s been above and beyond anything we could ask or think,” said Coventry.

“Those three boys that did the damage need to be saved,” said one church member.

The pastor and congregation forgive the teenagers responsible.

“It really doesn’t define them. They have an opportunity to change and become productive members of society. We really hope this will be a learning experience for them,” Coventry said.

There is still work to be done, but the church plans to call in professionals.