THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A community in Thornton has surrounded a church with its support after the church was vandalized days before Easter.

Destiny Outreach Ministries is almost back to normal after three teenage suspects caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage earlier this week.

Police updated the public shortly after CBS4’s noon report saying three 15-year-old’s were arrested in connection to this vandalism case.

Since the vandalism, the community has stepped up in big ways to help the church bounce back.

Some people bought paint and started painting the walls – even painting walls that weren’t damaged.

On Tuesday, Pastors Renée and Walter Coventry were sweeping up shards of glass in their church – trying to figure out how they would recover.

“Yesterday when we walked in my husband and I were thinking we were going to be spending several days cleaning up, maybe 10 volunteers, and now to look around and say ‘It’s almost finished!'” Coventry said.

“Like you said, God doesn’t give you anything…” said CBS4’s Tori Mason.

“You can’t handle!” Coventry finished.

“Excuse me, here’s a check for $500,” said a total stranger.

“Thank you! You’re so kind. Wow!” said Coventry.

They now have over $3,000 in donations and the support of complete strangers.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the church rebuild.

The pastors still aren’t sure who is responsible for this, but they forgive them.

The church is still trying to replace the broken or destroyed instruments, including a grand piano.